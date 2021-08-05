Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Reach Media and Urban One, Inc. is proud to announce that two of our talents have been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2021 Marconi Radio Awards!

In the category of Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, both D.L. Hughley and Rickey Smiley are nominees!

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that two of Reach’s talents. D.L. Hughley and Rickey Smiley are each among the five final nominees selected in Radio for Network Syndicated Personality of the Year,” David Kantor, CEO, Urban One Radio Division & Reach Media, says. “This is our industry’s highest honor. Both continue the legacy of of my retired co-founder, and previous nominee and winner, Tom Joyner. They are entertaining, engaging, and totally committed to their audiences. Congratulations to both.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Winners of the Marconi Radio Awards will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Las Vegas on October 13th. Join us in congratulating the radio hosts and comedians!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Click here to learn more about the award show and see a full list of nominees.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

D.L. Hughley & Rickey Smiley Nominated For Syndicated Personality of the Year! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: