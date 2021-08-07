What a dope week for Hip Hop

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From the most recent Verzuz between The Lox and DIPSET, to the album listening event of Kanye’s DONDA to the new release of the follow up album from Nas, we have a lot to be excited for.

First, let me say that the Verzuz last week was nothing short of amazing. As a hip hop fan of both groups, it was certainly a moment to remember. I actually re-watched the entire event late Thursday night to take me past midnight. Just so I can stay up to listen to the new album from Nas.

Kings Disease 2 is the follow up of his album he released last year, Kings Disease produced entirely by the young and talented producer Hitboy. It’s easy to say I didn’t get much sleep since I had to be up early Friday morning. I had no regrets. The album has been on repeat throughout my weekend. The album has a beautiful and delightful tone. It feels good. I also tweeted that every time I listen to a new Nas album, I always learn something. Kings Disease 2 lives up to this.

If you are a Lauryn Hill fan then you will appreciate her guest appearance. Displaying her skills that first got her in the game, which is MC’ing. Spitting bars. Giving you substance. She addresses a variety of things on the song called, Nobody.

Another dope appearance was by the legendary hiphop duo, EPMD and Eminem. Let me just tell you, Em spazzed out on this track. He pays homage to a long list of dope legendary MC’s on the track. Eminem’s wordplay and cadence is impeccable. I thought it was dope how Nas didn’t try to take the moment away from Em. He gave him the space to let loose which makes it a dope song as opposed to the two legends trying to outdo one another.

The overall production is perfect for Nas. His flow, tone and cadence. Another exceptionally well-put together project by Hitboy and Nasir. I thoroughly enjoyed the first Kings Disease last year. This album is like a continuation of a great album.

