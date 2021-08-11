Two-time NBA Champ is going to HBCU

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Cleveland Cavalier and two-time NBA champion, JR Smith is enrolling into college. He made the announcement today at the PGA Tour, in Greensboro, North Carolina. He will be signing with North Carolina A&T State later this month.

The NBA champ will be studying Liberal Studies. He is also awaiting clearance from the NCAA on his college eligibility. Once cleared, he will be trying out for the Aggies Golf team.

The NBA star began playing golf twelve years ago and was taught by the late great NBA legend, Moses Malone. Since then, he has worked on his game and apparently is taking it seriously.

So who convinced Smith to go to college? While on a golf trip in the Dominican Republic, legendary three-point NBA assassin, Ray Allen convinced him to further his education. It was in that conversation with Ray, while discussing life after basketball that inspired him to challenge himself and pursue college.

Salute to JR Smith for pursing higher learning and shout out to all the Aggies!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: