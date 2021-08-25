Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Listeners of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show can always expect the crew to keep the jokes flowing in the studio, but it turned into a straight up laugh riot after Last Comic Standing standout Ms. Pat came through for a comedic conversation.

Star of the unfiltered new BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show, the comedienne truly had Rickey and the whole room in stitches as she talked about relationship woes, the autobiographical link between the show and her real life and surviving getting shot twice on top of getting hit by a dump truck. Sometimes you just have to laugh at life, we guess!

Get your fix of comedy from Ms. Pat in her interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

Ms. Pat Shares Getting Hit By A Dump Trunk, Getting Shot Twice, & Calling Her Fans ‘Crack Babies’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

