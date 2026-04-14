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Driving to Michigan for Cheaper Bud? New Ohio Law Says "No"

Driving to Michigan for Cheaper Bud? New Ohio Law Says “No”

Published on April 14, 2026
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cannabis flower stored in labeled glass jar for strain identification and retail compliance
Source: primeimages / Getty

Even with legal recreational marijuana in Ohio, the price difference between states will always turn heads.

Data shows some Ohioans save around $70 or more driving to Michigan to purchase weed. But, a new law now changes what happens once they cross back over state lines…

MORE: Ohio Cannabis Law Update 2026: 10 Major Changes You Should Know

Under Senate Bill 56, which took effect in March, Ohio tightened its cannabis rules, making it illegal to possess marijuana purchased outside of the state. That means cannabis is only considered legal in Ohio if it’s either homegrown within state limits or purchased from a licensed Ohio dispensary.

This adds a new layer to something that was already technically “illegal”.

Because marijuana remains federally prohibited, transporting it across state lines has always been against federal law.

Earlier in Ohio’s legalization rollout, an ounce of marijuana flower averaged more than $200 in-state, compared to roughly $90 in Michigan.

Michigan’s market continues to outperform Ohio’s by a wide margin. In March alone, Michigan recorded more than $255 million in adult-use cannabis sales, compared to just under $40 million in Ohio.

Michigan has more than 800 dispensaries statewide, while Ohio currently has just over 200. State law caps Ohio’s number of dispensaries at 400.

Meanwhile, Michigan recently introduced a 24% wholesale tax on cannabis. While some expected that to drive up prices, early data suggests retail costs have remained steady.

For Ohioans, the math might still lean towards a road trip, but under the new law, the risk is higher than the reward.


Driving to Michigan for Cheaper Bud? New Ohio Law Says “No” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

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