Does Sha’Carri Richardson Have A Real Issue With Jamaicans?

American track & field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been in headlines recently, both for her record-breaking speed and viral mishaps on and off the asphalt.
Her latest headlines haven’t been exactly flattering, especially since they allude to her having a major issue with Jamaicans. Take a look below at the moment that sparked all the controversy:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Many took the moment above, captured after Richardson placed 9th in the Prefontaine Classic, as a slight jab by way of 2nd place winner and Jamaican runner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price who can be seen with a slight smirk on her face as she walks by in the foreground.
The moment followed a series of negative social media behavior on Sha’Carri’s behalf, including liking one tweet that read, “Shorty in the back look like Lil Wayne,” and another where a user wrote, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Her potential beef with Jamaica even made her turn down a free stay at the Takuma Boutique Hotel in Montego Bay. The villa’s director, Delroy Allen, offered the one-week stay to Richardson based off what he calls “the spirit of goodwill” in respect for athletes’ challenges. The 21-year-old Dallas native defiantly responded via her IG Stories, posting photos from a previous trip to Jamaica with the caption, “been there, done that.” This all comes at the same time that she’s also getting flack for throwing shade at Olympics legend Allyson Felix after she wrote on Instagram “Encouraging words on tv shows are just as real as well nothing at all” following supportive words from Felix on a recent taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
While the burgeoning track star may very well just be a bit salty at the social media jabs she’s received by Jamaicans after what they perceived to be a lack of humility on her part following the initial post-race interview. However, we doubt this will play out well for her if she tries to go up against a whole country — a Caribbean one at that!
Is Sha’Carri Richardson out of pocket for her social media jabs towards Jamaicans, or is she just firing back at the Internet trolls? Let us know your thoughts!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Proud Boy Leader Gets 5 Months In Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Flag
- Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio Gets 5 Months In Jail For Burning BLM Flag
- Could Restoring Voting Rights to Formerly Incarcerated People, Put North Carolina On Track To Expanding the Number Of Black Senators In Congress?
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Roland Martin Under Fire For Taking Swipe At Sha’Carri Richardson After Prefontaine Classic
Roland Martin Under Fire For Taking Swipe At Sha’Carri Richardson After Prefontaine Classic
1.
1 of 15
Roland Martin just wants to be the cool uncle/big homie. But he is fat unattractive and neck less, lame, a perv and I will never forget him crying about VP not calling him during the election talking about black men are left out 🥴— Chels (@ChelsIsRight) August 22, 2021
2.
2 of 15
they called Roland Martin a pig in a blanket, IM SCREAMING.— Luke Thighwalker, M.P.A. (D-Instagram) (@xDeNiro) August 22, 2021
3.
3 of 15
The Roland Martin tweet still bothers me. Worse, the number of people that are co-signing it. Dude has that profile and relishes dunking on a Black woman, when the only thing he can run is his mouth.— T.Biggs (@TBiggsTequila) August 22, 2021
He's a clown.
Anyone that rides with him is a clown.
Period.
4.
4 of 15
Roland Martin looks like he would have a heart attack if he even tried to WATCH someone exercise. Don’t really need his commentary on this topic.— j’dan (@fancytomboy) August 22, 2021
5.
5 of 15
i'm tired of that beluga whale built moron roland martin.— 🧶♌️LEO SUPREMACY♌️🧶| ♌️☀️|♏️⬆️|♍️🌙 (@MsMackAnomaly) August 22, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Did Roland Martin congratulate or show love to Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson on their wins?— ✨June✨ (@JuneSummer1) August 22, 2021
Or was he only focused on demeaning Sha’carri? pic.twitter.com/T9CfFJAaZ7
7.
7 of 15
Roland Martin is gonna put the ass in ascot at every opportunity.— Mel (@thegates0fmel) August 22, 2021
8.
8 of 15
Roland Martin is the LAST person that needs to say anything about humility as cocky as he is…— CalQuin (@GimmieABeat) August 21, 2021
The nerve.. pic.twitter.com/2lrRxY09CQ
9.
9 of 15
Roland Martin always does something to remind everybody that at the end of the day he's a thirsty clout chaser. Always.— Sam from Delacroix, LA (@Kennymack1971) August 22, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Sha'Carri was gone get cooked on Twitter. Because. Twitter.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 22, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Sooooooooooo.....— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 22, 2021
.....what did Ascot McBreadneck do this time
12.12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
Imagine doing something athletically and then stopping to think what does Roland Martin think. https://t.co/jtpKcWinmq— CORNELIU$ (@_C0RNELIUS) August 21, 2021
14.
14 of 15
I challenge Roland Martin, with my 61-year-old ass, to a 100M race. Winner will donate $1K to the charity of his choice. Hell I'll give Roland a month to train AND give him ten meters. I'll smoke him like Cheech and Chong on a bong.— GET VACCINATED OR GET A TOE TAG. YOUR CHOICE. (@JamesMWilliam18) August 22, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Roland Martin a big fat ass hater… you can tell the difference between a joke and some borderline hatred.— ⚡️ (@JameelHassan_) August 21, 2021
Does Sha’Carri Richardson Have A Real Issue With Jamaicans? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com