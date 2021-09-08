Mayor Ginther Reinstates Mask Order in Columbus Regardless of Vaccination Status

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, the masks are coming back on in Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Wednesday that he is issuing an executive order requiring facemasks to be worn in indoor public spaces because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ginther said there are not enough healthcare workers to handle the influx of new cases and that further steps are needed. He said he would work City Council to codify the order next week. Ginther said that having separate orders from him and City Council are in anticipation of a legal challenge.