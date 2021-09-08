CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the masks are coming back on in Columbus.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Wednesday that he is issuing an executive order requiring facemasks to be worn in indoor public spaces because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Ginther said there are not enough healthcare workers to handle the influx of new cases and that further steps are needed. He said he would work City Council to codify the order next week. Ginther said that having separate orders from him and City Council are in anticipation of a legal challenge.
The Latest:
- Mayor Ginther Reinstates Mask Order in Columbus Regardless of Vaccination Status
- Enter to Win Dinner, Drinks & Movie Passes to see ‘Respect’
- Black Business Spotlight: Dion Jackson – Kenwoods Heritage Glen Cleaners
- Naomi Osaka Launches Kinlo Skin, A Skincare Line That Focuses On Melanin-Rich Skin Tones
- Judge Rules Video Of Killing Of Alvin Motley Over Loud Music Won’t Be Released Until After Alleged Shooter’s Preliminary Hearing
- Natalia Bryant Lands Her First Major Feature: Teen Vogue’s September Issue
- Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument
- Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire
- Congratulations Rotimi and fiancé Vanessa Mdee Are Expecting
- Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Is At It Again Now He’s Coming For His Momma