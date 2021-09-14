Classes Go on at Canal Winchester HS Despite Threats

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, For the second day in a row, a threat was received at Canal Winchester High School.
According to a message sent to parents, on Tuesday a threat of a possible shooting was reported at Canal Winchester High School.
Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated and linked the threat to the same person as Monday’s threat. Both threats have been deemed non-credible.
Extra security has been added to the school and classes will be held as scheduled.
