On this broadcast of Eye On The Community, I had the pleasure of speaking with the CelebrateOne Execute Director, Maureen Stapleton. During the interview we discussed how we as a community can ALL do our part to ensure Black and Brown babies are alive and healthy from day one to year one and beyond.

