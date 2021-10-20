CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode! In this episode, Nia Noelle talks with television host Alissa Henry about her career in media and more!
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, October 20th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- HBCU Paul Quinn College Might Have The Best Basketball Court Ever Made
- Wine Down Wednesdays With TV Host Alissa Henry Hosted Nia Noelle
- Ruby Rose Spills the Tea on Why She Really Left The CW’s ‘Batwoman’
- Naturi Naughton Say’s 3LW ‘MTV Cribs’ House Was A Fake [VIDEO]
- Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms
- Louisiana Cop Rips Out Black Woman’s Braids In Brutal Attack Caught On Video Recorded Minutes After 3 Boys Jumped Her
- Charlize Theron Has A ‘Village Of Strong Black Women’ Who Help Her Raise Her Black Daughters
- Louisiana Deputy Slams Black Woman To The Ground by her Braids [VIRAL VIDEO]
- Red Light, Green Light, Expert Say Your Kids Shouldn’t Watch ‘Squid Game’
- After ‘Lynching’ Threat, Black Democratic Leader In Iowa Beefs Up His Security