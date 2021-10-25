According to NBC4i, a rare “flesh-eating” sexually transmitted disease is making waves online after a doctor in the United Kingdom warned that it was starting to appear more often in that country.
Granuloma inguinale, also known as donovanosis, is a genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium Klebsiella granulomatis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says donovanosis causes painless “beefy red” lesions on the genitals that can bleed. These spreading, bleeding lesions led many to call the STD “flesh-eating,” although it does not actually eat the flesh as it spreads.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- More Charges Filed Against a Columbus Police Offer Stemming from the 2020 Protest
- Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools
- First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus
- Rare ‘flesh-eating’ STD on the rise in UK, doctor warns
- Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Speak About Being “Outsiders”
- You Won’t Believe Ohio’s Favorite Halloween Candy!
- The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express Opening in Gahanna
- Model Monday: Taylor Davis Snagged A Modeling Contract On Instagram Live
- Win Cash and VIP Tickets to See K. Michelle!!
- Big Purr! MUA Mimi Choi Shows Us How To Recreate The Cowardly Lion For Halloween