Fetty Wap To Be Released On $500K Bond Following Drug Arrest At Rolling Loud NYC

New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap made headlines last week after getting arrested on federal drug charges just as he was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud music festival in New York City.

In some slightly good news for his pending case, the “Trap Queen” emcee has officially been granted bail as he awaits the trial that may send him away for life if convicted.

As TMZ reports, the rapper born Willie Junior Maxwell II was given a bail set at $500,000. It’s expected that he’ll be paying that off for his release soon enough, but it will come with some major restrictions that could easily affect his touring schedule moving forward. The outlet confirmed that Fetty Wap will be subject to wearing a GPS monitoring device and have to submit to drug testing, in addition to also surrendering his passport. Although it appears he’ll still be able to tour for work, authorities will have to give prior approval for any travel plans.

Take a look below for a brief reminder of why this could be a serious case moving forward for the award-winning rapper, via TMZ:“Prosecutors allege Fetty and others distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island … and claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and smuggled East using secret compartments in USPS vehicles.

During their investigation, the feds say they obtained $1.5 million in cash, firearms, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, plus fentanyl pills.”

Based off the pictures of what was obtained in the bust that Page Six was able to get ahold of, this could be a major uphill battle for the chart-topping artist. We’ll continue to pray for his situation as he continues to also mourn the August 2021 death of his four-year-old daughter.

