Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, an Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.

Related Stories

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
View of religious cross and fence against milky way in sky

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close