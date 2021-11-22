According to NBC4i, an Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.
Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”
“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.
The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti
- Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment
- Centering Wellness and Well-Being, For the Gworls Helps Black Transgender People Show Up On Their Own Terms
- Beyond The Verdict: Coalition Sees Justice For Ahmaud Arbery As A Beginning Of A More Just Georgia
- Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Dance Moves At A Brooklyn Concert In Sparkly Pieces From The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project Series
- Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Carter Help Induct Jay-Z Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Ex-College Basketball Stars Angela and Ray Weathers Demand Accountability, After Alleged Abuse of Six-Year-Old Son At Texas Charter School
- Accidental Gun Discharge At Atlanta Airport Sends Passengers Into Panic
- Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look
- Tami Roman Reveals She’s Had Body Dysmorphic Disorder Since She Was 13