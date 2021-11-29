Tiger Woods Says “Never Full Time, Ever Again” To Future In PGA Tour

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

From the start of his pro career in 1996 all the way to his epic performance during the 2019 Masters right before COVID-19 changed everything, Tiger Woods has defied the odds constantly thrown against him to become one of the most legendary golf players of all time.

However, a February 2021 car crash almost ended everything for the newly-inducted World Golf Hall of Famer, leaving him in a physical condition that he recently admitted will indefinitely affect his future as a full-time professional golfer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest, Woods gave his honest take on if he sees himself playing at the same pace as before, stating, “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that.” He opened up even more on being real about his future golf career, also adding, “you practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Read up on how Tiger Woods says his injuries earlier this year even impacted extracurricular activities as well, via Golf Digest:

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Following the crash, Woods went through multiple surgeries and stages of rehabilitation, including three months of bed rest at home and at one point the high potential of amputation. Thankfully, just last week we saw he was getting back to normal slowly but surely, tweeting out a video on the course with the caption, “Making progress.”

That’s all we ask and hope for — get well soon, Tiger!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tiger Woods Says “Never Full Time, Ever Again” To Future In PGA Tour was originally published on blackamericaweb.com