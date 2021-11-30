CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode! In this episode, Nia Noelle where she sits down with Danielle Syndor the CEO of the Rise Together Innovation Center
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or anytime below.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- NBA Star Says Americans Should Stop Complaining About America, And Fox News Won’t Tell Him To ‘Shut Up And Dribble’
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Danielle Syndor of the Rise Together Innovation Center Hosted Nia Noelle
- Columbus Film Director gets Distribution for movie “The Female Hustler”
- Mother And Son Both Killed While In Police Restraints – Years Later Family Still Seeks Justice
- Ginther urges ‘see something, say something’ as Columbus murder rate hits new record
- Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced
- OHSAA releases schedule for high school football state championships
- T.I. Spreads Misinformation Claiming An Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Wants To Destroy The City’s Nightlife
- City: No plans to rescind Columbus’ indoor face mask mandate
- Gabrielle Union Steps Out In This Gorgeous Lime-Green Ball Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards