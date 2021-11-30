Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Danielle Syndor of the Rise Together Innovation Center Hosted Nia Noelle

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode! In this episode, Nia Noelle where she sits down with Danielle Syndor the CEO of the Rise Together Innovation Center

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or anytime below.

