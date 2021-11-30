Wine Down Wednesdays
HomeWine Down Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Danielle Syndor of the Rise Together Innovation Center Hosted Nia Noelle

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!  In this episode, Nia Noelle where she sits down with Danielle Syndor the CEO of the Rise Together Innovation Center

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or anytime below.

Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners
17 photos

The Latest:

 

ceramics , columbus , lalese stamps , lolly lolly , mug , wine down wednesdays

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Wine Down Wednesdays With guest Danielle Syndor

Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Danielle Syndor of…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close