National News
HomeNational News

Letitia James Puts Trump On Notice By Ending Run For New York Governor

James has been laser-focused on the former president and his business for years now.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

New York State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James‘ decision to end her brief gubernatorial campaign has derailed the prospects of her becoming the first Black woman governor in American history next year. But, on the flip side, the move also effectively puts Donald Trump and the Trump Organization on heightened notice that the Empire State’s top law enforcement official has apparently renewed her resolve to bring about their demise.

James’ decision to seek re-election as attorney general was likely bittersweet for those who supported her lofty political ambitions, but it probably left a much worse taste in the mouths of the former president as a tax fraud investigation into his core business makes significant progress.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James tweeted Thursday afternoon before sending a direct shot at Team Trump: “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

James’ announcement came on the same day the Washington Post first reported that her office intends to depose Trump in an effort to find out whether the practice of tax fraud “permeated the Trump Organization.”

The Trump Organization responded with its typical mix of vitriol and cliche that didn’t help its cause.

“This is another political witch-hunt,” the Trump Organization said in a brief statement. “The only focus of the New York AG is to investigate Trump, all for her own political ambitions … This political prosecution is illegal, unethical and is a travesty to our great state and legal system.”

Although James didn’t reference Trump in her announcement to end her gubernatorial campaign, has been laser-focused on the ongoing civil and criminal investigations in New York since her office launched the probe in 2019. That’s when she issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank to obtain records related to the financing of four major Trump Organization projects and a failed effort to buy the Buffalo Bills.

James was interested in accessing a wide range of documents that include loan applications, mortgages, lines of credit and other financing transactions in connection with the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Congressional testimony from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen prompted the investigation.

The investigation into Trump and the Trump organization came just three months after James was sworn in as New York’s first Black woman attorney general.

“We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James said at the time.

She was not lying.

SEE ALSO:

Letitia James Succeeds Where Other Attorneys General Fail

Letitia James Files $2.75M Suit Against Right-Wing Voter Operatives Who Targeted Black Voters

Public Advocate Letitia James speaks to Brooklyn residents, 2018

New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Coming For Trump's Entire Family

10 photos Launch gallery

New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Coming For Trump's Entire Family

Continue reading New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Coming For Trump’s Entire Family

New York Attorney General Letitia James Is Coming For Trump's Entire Family

Letitia James, who has a long history of progressive politics and advocacy in New York, will take office next month, and Trump should be afraid. She has made it clear that she is coming for his entire family. See Also: Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At Trump During His South Africa Speech James told NBC News, "We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well." She plans, NBC News reported, to "launch sweeping investigations" into Trump, his family and "anyone" in his circle "who may have violated the law once she settles into her new job next month." She is looking into any "illegalities" involving Trump's real estate in New York,  the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian official, whether he is in violation of the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution due to his New York businesses and more. James explained, "We want to investigate anyone in his orbit who has, in fact, violated the law." Oh -- and she has help. NBC News reports, "She's also enlisting help from some prosecutorial heavy hitters, like former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, as a part of her transition to help her identify important hires for her office with an eye on bringing in experts for its Trump-related investigations." Twitter is loving it, see the reactions below:

Letitia James Puts Trump On Notice By Ending Run For New York Governor  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Letitia James Puts Trump On Notice By Ending…

 7 hours ago
05.09.49
Photos
Close