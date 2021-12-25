Artist Profiles
Exclusive: Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia on Dolph, Verzuz and surprise guest

Sean Anthony from Urban One had an opportunity to sit down for an exclusive interview while traveling in Ohio with Three 6 Mafia’s own, Crunchy Black.  Coming off the latest Verzuz battle between Ohio’s own Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the two discussed how both groups had beef stretching back to the 90’s.

He also spoke on the death of Young Dolph and what he believes it was related to as well as the violence in Memphis and more. Towards the end of the interview there was a special guest that joined the conversation.

