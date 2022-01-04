CLOSE
It’s a great time of year to visit The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium if you want to save money! The zoo has announced that half priced winter admissions has started and will continue for visitors until March 11th.
Children under the age of 3 are free with admission prices for Franklin county residents starting at $6. For non resident rates start at $8.50
Visitors must wear a mask while indoors at all of the zoo facilities regardless of vaccination status. Hours of operation are from 10:00am until 4:00pm. It is encouraged that you pre-purchase your tickets to reduce your waiting time on the zoo’s website.
Click here for more information
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter The ‘Give the Gift of Marvel’ Contest
- Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests After Getting Aggressive With Asian Doll
- Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural Hair On Air For The First Time
- Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado & Fiancé Chad Johnson Welcome Baby, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson
- Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss In Before & After Pic
- Black Don’t Crack: Pharrell Williams’ Youthful Glow Dissected By Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M., and Kym Hylton
- N-Word-Slinging Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet Finally Resigns Over Racist Family Video
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Discounts Admissions Prices by 50%
- Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve
- White Neighborhood Complains About NYC’s ‘Racial And Ethnic’ COVID-19 Testing Plan
- Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: