Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting Sues After He’s Raped & Murdered In Prison

The topic of men being sexually assaulted isn’t one that often sees the light of day, mainly due to the shame that many guys associate with opening up about such a vulnerable offense. However, the sad truth is that it’s happening more often than most of us can imagine.
One Philly man unfortunately didn’t even live to report his sexual assault after what started out as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being raped and murdered by his new cellmate just three days after he arrived. Now, his family wants justice for what they believe was negligence on behalf of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.
35-year-old Armani Faison found himself in some trouble back in March 2021 after being convicted on a minor, nonviolent offense. His stay at Curran-Fromhold was expected to be brief, that is until three days into his bid he was placed with an inmate named Kevin Massey who previously had been accused of attempting to sexually assault his previous cellmate. Unfortunately, things ended for Faison as many would expect given the circumstances.
More on the gruesome details of what happened next, via the Philadelphia Inquirer:
“Within hours, the suit said, Massey attacked Faison for hours as his cries for help and those of inmates housed nearby went unanswered.
Authorities have said that Massey at some point activated the cell’s sprinkler system, which flooded the cell. Still, the suit said, no one came to Faison’s aid.
‘Armani’s body was found the following morning naked, bloodied, and floating in six inches of water,’ according to the suit.
Faison’s injuries included abrasions and contusions to his nose, clavicle, shoulder, back, arms, legs and neck, and extensive rectal hemorrhaging, the suit says. He was pronounced dead at Nazareth Hospital shortly after a correctional officer discovered his body.”
The family of Faison believe his death was 100% preventable after discovering at least one guard left his post to help a colleague in the jail’s kitchen and another who they blame for putting Massey and Faison together in the first place, as reported by the Inquirer.
The lawsuit was announced by Faison’s father, Allrich Jean, during a press conference in the Center City district of Philly earlier today, and names the city and six prison employees including Corrections Commissioner Blanche Carney. “Armani has died a horrible death in the prison system of Philadelphia,” Jean said to the press, also adding, “He was tortured by an inmate and no one was there to protect him or help him from the inmate. Basically, what happened to Armani, I don’t want to happen to any other person, any other family.”
