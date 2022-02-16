Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, some school districts across central Ohio are making changes to their masks policies as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers decline from the omicron surge.

But is relaxing masking a good idea?

Doctors said masking should still be taking place, saying they’re looking at what the CDC and local health departments are recommending to the community as a whole.

“We are going to remove the mask requirement and adjust to mask strongly advised and encouraged across the district,” said Westerville City Schools Superintendent John Kellogg said during a school board meeting Monday night.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/as-schools-change-mask-requirements-doctors-urge-caution/

