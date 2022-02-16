According to NBC4i, a Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.
Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.
Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman, The New York Times reported.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/woman-accused-of-using-ppp-loan-to-hire-hitman/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says
- Disney World, Disneyland make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests
- Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman
- As schools change mask requirements, doctors urge caution
- Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026
- Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow suffered MCL sprain, does not need surgery
- Fox News Legal Expert Name Drops MLK In A Really Bad Take On Canada And The Trucker Blockades
- Marsai Martin Looked Stunning On Instagram In A Red Dolce And Gabbana Gown
- Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For Rare Life-Saving Liver Transplant
- Tia Mowry-Hardrict Rocks Adorable Heart Shaped Braid For Valentine’s Day