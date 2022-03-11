Cbus
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at north Columbus bar

According to NBC4i, Police are investigating after four people were shot, leaving one dead, at a north Columbus bar.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar in the 1600 block of East-Dublin Granville Road.

Police say one person died in the shooting, and another, a security guard, is not expected to survive. The other two were listed as stable.

Multiple guns were recovered at the scene and several businesses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police say more than 50 shots were fired.

 

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

