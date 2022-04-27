COTA warns riders of major delays, reroutes this weekend

According to NBC4i, The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is bracing for major delays and reroutes during a city-wide half marathon Friday and Saturday.
In a news release Tuesday, COTA warned bus riders of significant delays and the closure of hundreds of transit stops this weekend as thousands of runners are set to participate in the Ohio Health Capital City Half and Quarter Marathon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The race, which will impact the Downtown, Arena District, German Village, Victorian Village, and Ohio State University campus areas, is expected to trigger reroutes of bus lines from 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday afternoon, COTA said.
For more detailed information about the reroutes, visit COTA’s website.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Monica Gracefully Checks White Reporter Who Questioned Her Presence At The CMT Awards
- Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama
- Hot Spot: Viola Davis Responds To ‘The First Lady’ Criticism + Terry Crews Talks Toxic Masculinity
- Maria More Talks Important Resources For Children During Autism Acceptance Month [WATCH]
- Tiffany Haddish Proves She’s Ready In A Fierce Armani Look
- Derek Chauvin Applies For Appeal In George Floyd Murder Conviction
- Free Brittney Griner: Russian-U.S. Prisoner Swap Excludes WNBA Star
- Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant
- Help Wanted: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio recruiting mentors
- Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Ohio court