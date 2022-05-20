CO Suspended For Buffalo Shooting Meme Earned $200K

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There are certain people in this world who are truly devoid of any semblance of human decency. And it’s not only scary to think some of those people are in positions of power over others but also how handsomely they can be rewarded financially for lacking the aforementioned human decency.

A New York corrections officer has been suspended without pay after allegedly sharing a meme that mocked the Black victims of the Buffalo mass shooting. Imagine being an officer of the law in the same state where this senseless and racist tragedy took place and, while it’s still fresh in the news cycle, thinking it’s an appropriate time to make a joke about it online for the whole world to see. Besides being racist and insensitive, it’s just a profoundly stupid thing to do.

MORE: Buffalo Victims’ Funerals Begin As Ben Crump Says He’ll Sue ‘Everybody’ Who Was Shooter’s Accomplice

According to NBC News, the correction officer accused of sharing the meme on social media has been identified as Gregory C. Foster II, an employee at the Attica Correctional Facility, where countless Black inmates are under his care on any given day. Chances are he’ll be just fine despite being suspended without pay since Foster earned more than $185,000 in 2020, the Buffalo News reported. His base pay was $75,563, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Imagine making that kind of money and risking it all because you just can’t contain your Klan-ish way long enough to not reveal yourself all over social media.

The meme Foster is accused of sharing showed a photo of the Tops Friendly Market where the shooting took place and a caption that referenced a “clean up” on multiple aisles.

“Too soon?” Foster wrote on Facebook, suggesting he expected the post to offend some of his “friends” on the social media platform.

First, let’s start with the fact that someone created this meme. Someone who clearly doesn’t believe that Black lives matter. Someone who likely reveres Payton Gendron as a white supremacist superhero as opposed to a white supremacist villain. When people ask, “Who would share such a thing?” the answer is actually really simple—racist white people. That’s who.

Next, let’s acknowledge that neither the creator of the meme nor Foster are the only people in this world who are so lacking in empathy and ruled by racial resentment that they would find something like this funny. This is evidenced by the screenshots of the post — which has apparently been deleted but was preserved via screenshots — that includes a laughing emoji reaction to something only the vilest of people could possibly find humorous.

Foster’s caption suggests he’s (allegedly) one of those immature idiots who takes pleasure in posting things for the sole purpose of riling people up. Well, it looks like the joke’s on him because his post might be losing him more than Facebook friends—it could lose him his job.

“The comments made by this correction officer are in violation of multiple Department rules and will not be tolerated. This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department,” the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) said in a statement, which also mentioned that the department would seek his termination. In addition to that, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the Justice Department “is investigating this matter as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism.”

I hope it was worth it.

