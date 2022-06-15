CPD: One dead in shooting near Columbus pool

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person is dead and at least two others injured after a shooting near a Columbus pool Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue at approximately 5:21 p.m.
According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geitner, the victims — two females and one male — were taken from the scene to local hospitals in unknown conditions.
One woman was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 5:54 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
