Rihanna Plans To Launch A Maternity Line Under Savage X Fenty

Rihanna isn’t giving us more music, but she’s adding a maternity line under Savage X Fenty. According to HollywoodLife, the maternity venture is currently in the works.

“Rihanna has been working on creating a line of maternity wear for women under her Savage X Fenty line,” sources told HollywoodLife. “During her pregnancy, she was told that she was such a huge inspiration by so many women for breaking the mold on what is acceptable to wear that she was really moved by this. She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” they said.

She and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy together in May and during her pregnancy, Rih Rih showed out! While Rihanna was pregnant, she had shown off bomb pregnancy looks that have inspired other women to push beyond the pregnancy norms.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna told Vogue for her May cover shoot while speaking about her pregnancy wardrobe. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy? When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.’”

Currently, there isn’t a timeline or a date to expect the launch, but just know that Rihanna is definitely going to give the mommies to look forward to.

