Bath & Body Works laying off 130 people

According to NBC4i, Bath & Body Works, a common mall staple headquartered in central Ohio, announced Thursday that it would be laying off dozens of members of its staff.

The company is eliminating “about 130 roles,” the majority of which were leadership positions, a spokeswoman said. Bath & Body Works made the cuts after it reported dropping income compared with the same time last year. It made $120 million in net income in 2022’s second quarter, which is around $95 million less than its earnings in 2021.

