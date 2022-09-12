Report: Trump Said He Was Staying in White House After Loss

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reportedly reveals former President Trump told aides following the 2020 presidential election that he would remain in the White House after President Biden’s inauguration.
Haberman wrote that Trump seemed to recognize he had lost to Biden immediately following the election, but his mood later changed, according to CNN.
“I’m just not going to leave,” Haberman writes Trump told one aide, the network reported.
“We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you won an election?” Trump reportedly told another.
For the full NBC4 story click here
