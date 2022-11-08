Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.

The Village Pantry in Marysville sold a winning Classic Lotto jackpot ticket worth $39.3 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, 42

According to a press release, no one has yet to claim the prize, though winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward. The person’s ticket was chosen randomly by the Ohio Lottery’s auto lotto feature.

For the full NBC4 story click here

