Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold

According to NBC4i, While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.

The Village Pantry in Marysville sold a winning Classic Lotto jackpot ticket worth $39.3 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, 42

According to a press release, no one has yet to claim the prize, though winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward. The person’s ticket was chosen randomly by the Ohio Lottery’s auto lotto feature.

