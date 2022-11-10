Alicia Keys & Justin Bieber Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are set to perform at Migo’s rapper Takeoff’s funeral service Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, TMZ reports.

Free tickets were available to Georgia residents on Tuesday but have since sold out. Atlanta’s WSBTV reports that “the public memorial has a strict no-photo and no-video policy. All devices will be secured in Yondr pouches prior to entering the arena” and reportedly will not be live-streamed. Fans without a ticket are suggested not to come downtown and no gifts or items will be allowed to be left at or near the arena. The Celebration of Life will begin at 12 p.m.

Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in the rapper’s shooting death.

Alicia Keys & Justin Bieber Set To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com