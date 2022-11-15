15 measles cases reported in five Columbus daycares

According to NBC4i, Columbus Public Health is investigating an outbreak of measles cases that have been reported in childcare facilities in the area.
CPH confirmed that there are an additional nine measles cases in five different daycares in central Ohio, adding to the four confirmed cases reported last week in one unspecified child care facility in the city.
Of the 15 total cases reported, all are in children under five years old who are unvaccinated, per Columbus Public Health.
Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus up to four days before becoming symptomatic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
