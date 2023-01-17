Ohio school district sued over trans student’s bathroom access

According to NBC4i, Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.
American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous parents and students when a 14-year-old transgender student was permitted to use the girls’ restrooms. Founded by a former aide to President Donald Trump, American First Legal has filed lawsuits nationwide against immigration policies, race discrimination, and LGBTQ+ rights.
The November filing argues that restrooms and other intimate facilities should only be shared by persons of the same biological sex “for a variety of reasons, including safety, privacy, modesty, religion and historical views of sex.” However, a study from the UCLA School of Law found no evidence that allowing trans people to use public facilities that align with their gender identity increases safety risks.
For the full NBC4i, story click here
