Meet Your 2023 Future History Makers: Vanessa King

Vanessa King is the Founder & Owner of Queen Nefertiti Productions Inc, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that produces pageants that include Ubuntu Pageants International, which she founded, Miss Black Ohio USA Scholarship Pageant, Ms. Ohio Senior America, Ohio American Women Pageants, Teen Universe Ohio Pageant, Hope Journey USA & Canada Pageants, and Ohio American Royal Miss Pageant. The organization provides scholarships to its pageant winners. They also instill selflessness in participants through involvement in community service and volunteering. Queen Nefertiti Productions Inc began as a Limited Liability Company in 2009 and became a charitable organization in June 2022.

Vanessa has been directing pageants since 2003. She requires participants in her pageants to be involved in their communities and she has been active in the Columbus community for several years. She started competing in pageants in 1978 and has held titles on the local, state, regional and national levels. She currently holds her first international title, Classy Regal World 2022-2023, which she won in July 2022.

Ms. King has appeared in multiple editions of “Who’s Who in Black Columbus” for her work in the community through pageantry and her entrepreneurial skills. Vanessa was recognized by Former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman and Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland for her work in the community through pageantry. She was the first recipient of the “Jewel Award” from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, ; Alpha Rho Lambda Chapter in the area the Performing Arts. She is a published best-selling and international best-selling author through her contributions to the book series “God Says I am Battle-Scar Free: Testimonies of Abuse Survivors.” She is also a licensed Wedding Officiant in the State of Ohio.

Ms. King enjoys volunteering in the community and is currently serving as a Member of The Junior League of Columbus. She is a product of the Columbus City Schools, graduating as the Class Salutatorian of Marion-Franklin High School. Vanessa holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management from Oakland City University. She served for 13 years in the Army National Guard in Ohio and was born in Columbus, Ohio, where she has lived for most of her life.