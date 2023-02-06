Meet Your 2023 Future History Makers: Taneeyah Hale

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

My name is Teneeyah T. Hale and I was born and raised here in Columbus, Ohio. I am also a recent graduate of The Ohio State University, where I received my Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy, Leadership, and Management with a specialization in Nonprofit Management. I am also a Columbus City School graduate and a part of Northland High School’s class of 2017. As an undergraduate student at The Ohio State University, I was able to help create and implement a peer mentoring program, for Black girls, through the Department of Social Change at Ohio State under Director, Charity Martin-King. The co-creator and I named the program Sista Sista and adopted my alma mater, Northland High School, as the first active site of the program.

I currently work for the Young Scholars Program (YSP) at The Ohio State University. YSP is a merit and need-based scholarship program committed to improving pre-college preparation, retention, and degree completion among academically talented, low-income, first-generation students. We are located in 9 different cities across the state and I serve as the Program Coordinator for the city of Columbus. I also serve as the Academic Liason for the Prophecy Volleyball Club (PVBC) here in Columbus, Ohio. As the Academic Liason for PVBC, I host weekly study tables to help our student-athletes complete their assignments and prepare for exams. I also take this time to help them learn the type of student they are and ways to improve their current academic habits. My main goal is to teach them that their academic performance is just as important as their performance on the court.

One of my future goals is to go back to school and obtain my Master’s of Social Work and my license shortly after. I want to open up my own nonprofit that directly impacts my community and also serves as an added-on support system for anyone in need. I am very passionate about mentoring, educating, and preparing the upcoming generations of students for the world that we live in today and all of its opportunities. I am very grateful that I have been able to begin this lifelong career of working with youth within the same community that helped me get to where I am today. I strongly believe that it takes a village to raise up a child, so any village I can join and have a positive impact on means the world to me.