Ciara Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Video

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in a cozy and cute black and white look and per usual, she looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.

Taking to the platform, the talented songstress rocked a black and white graphic tee and paired it with matching black cargo pants to perfection that fit her like a glove and struck a series of poses in a fashionable Instagram Reel and of course, she was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the stunning video, the starlet served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and curled brown and blonde hair. She also accessorized the trendy look with black shades and black and white boots and strutted her stuff for her fashionable Reel.

“You need people like me ” she captioned the social media post. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun IG video from as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good ” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com