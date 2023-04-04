Former Ohio State Football Player Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State and NFL player is facing domestic violence charges Tuesday from an altercation the day before, which then revealed details about another incident.
Dublin police went around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic violence incident in the 6100 block of Kendall Ridge Loop, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. There, officers found Darron Lee, 28, and a woman who accused him of assaulting her and another person on separate occasions.
The victim told police that when the woman approached Lee in a bedroom and asked him to leave, he became upset and began yelling.
For the full NBC4 story click here
