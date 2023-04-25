Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest is coming back for its 42nd year of good BBQ from around the US and amazing musical acts to Downtown Columbus!

Admission to the festival will be free again and this year’s festivities will take place July 21-23 at Bicentennial Park on the Scioto Mile. Food this year will include of course BBQ ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and a variety of cuisine from over 20 vendors. But this year, festival plans have added 17 food truck vendors to expand menu choices for attendees.

Music lovers will have the opportunity to see many free concerts throughout the weekend including shows from Chris Botti (Friday, July 21st at 9pm), Stephanie Mills (Saturday, July 22nd at 9pm), Maysa (Friday, July 21st at 6:30 pm), The Soul Rebels (Saturday, July 22nd 6:30 pm), Norman Brown (Sunday, July 23rd at 4:00pm), and more!

Festival hours are as follows:

Friday, July 21: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday, July 22: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday, July 23: 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

