Employer Who Dumped $91,500 Pennies In Worker’s Yard Now Has To Pay $40K!

Do you remember that Georgia auto shop owner that made news by paying a former employee with 91,500 pennies that he dumped in their front yard? Well, now he’s gotta find 4 million more pennies! A federal judge ruled that Miles Walker, the owner of A-OK Walker Autoworks in Peachtree City, has to pay $40K to nine employees that he shortchanged while they worked for him! The ruling came after the U.S. Labor Department investigated the incident. Walker’s antics put him in the spotlight when he reacted to a lawsuit by a former employee by paying him with oily pennies.

If someone owed you money and paid you back in pennies, would you have a problem with that, or would you take those coins to the bank?