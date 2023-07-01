Mama!? Singer Monica’s Son Responds To New Music Video

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Monica is truly an anomaly. We watched her grow up, starting in the music industry as a teenager. Now at the age of 42 Monica is Still Standing in the music game with children that we have watched grow up without the messiness of Reality Television.

What’s funny though is as famous as mama Monica, is her children, that are now on social media, are not separating her two lives, their mother Monica Arnold and MONICA.

Monica has two sons, Romelo, 15, and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney Hill and a daughter Laiyah, 9, with ex-husband Shannon Brown.

Romelo Montez Hill, R&B icon Monica’s basketball-loving 15-year-old son, caught an eyeful when he saw her recent Instagram video previewing the sensual video for her latest song, “Letters.” Caressing her under a mountain of bubbles is none other than West Coast rap legend The Game.

Romelo did what all teenagers do these days, took to his social media reposting the video with the caption, “Yo what is this,”. Even funnier Monica the singer switched into mama Monica with the quickness to replay, “SON… It’s like a movie!! Momma at work.”

The video young Romelo had seen was a teaser video for Monica’s new single/music video ‘Letters’, featuring rapper ‘The Game’

Too cute and too funny!!

The tease is now over and NEW Monica has dropped take a look at her sexy new and video ‘Letters’ below.

