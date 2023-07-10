As one of music’s most legendary figures, Bob Marley’s music has passed the test of time and continues to inspire, amaze and entertain. In 2024, his story hits the big screen for an experience that is truly larger than life.
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theaters January 12.
The First Trailer For ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Has Arrived was originally published on theboxhouston.com
