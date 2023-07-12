This Mom Just Gave Birth To A 13 Pound Baby

What’s up! You know, now that things seem to be returning to normal after the July 4th holiday, a mom in Tennessee has raised the bar and given birth to a big baby boy! I’ve got to give a big shoutout to Katey Taylor of Tennessee. She just gave birth to a 13-pound baby boy! Leo Everett Taylor was born on June 28 with a planned C-section.
Our first baby was 9 pounds and 15 ounces, said Katey after giving birth. We anticipated a bigger baby, but nothing like this. Kaetey went on to reveal that big babies run in her family.
To put what Katey went through into perspective, the average weight of a baby boy is 7.4 pounds. Congratulations to the family.
