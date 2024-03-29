We Say Goodbye To This Hollywood Legend!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Actor Louis Gossett Jr. The first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for the 1982 movie An Officer and a Gentleman.

His big break came when he won an Emmy for his role in the 1977 TV series Roots.

Louis Gossett Jr has appeared in numerous films like, A Raisin in the Sun, Daddy’s Little Girls and the 2023 version of The Color Purple.

Louis Gossett Jr. passed away on Thursday at the age of 87.