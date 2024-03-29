We Say Goodbye To This Hollywood Legend!

Listen Live
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Actor Louis Gossett Jr. The first black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for the 1982 movie An Officer and a Gentleman.

His big break came when he won an Emmy for his role in the 1977 TV series Roots.

SiriusXM's Joe Madison Hosts Exclusive 'Stand Up, Speak Out' Event To Discuss Police Brutality In Los Angeles

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Louis Gossett Jr has appeared in numerous films like, A Raisin in the Sun, Daddy’s Little Girls and the 2023 version of The Color Purple.

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Louis Gossett Jr. passed away on Thursday at the age of 87.

