When The April Fools Joke Goes Oh So Right!

We all know Tamron Hall doesn’t do ‘conflict TV’, so it appeared odd to see 2 twins on her show because of a cheating scandal! 1 twin cheating with the other twins’ man AND she may be pregnant with his child!
We’re you surprised? As some guessed, April Fools! A great pranked played on the Tam Fam!
