Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Published on April 3, 2024

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Tuesday night, a car collided with the back of a COTA bus, resulting in the death of the driver. According to Columbus police, the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. on East Livingston Avenue near the Wellesley Road & Eastmoor Boulevard intersection. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Kevin Jones. Jones was traveling eastbound in a red Toyota Corolla when he rear-ended the stopped COTA bus.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and extracted Jones from the vehicle, transporting him to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the COTA bus and one adult passenger sustained injuries and were also transported to Grant Medical Center. They remain in stable condition.

The Accident Investigation Unit is actively investigating the collision.

