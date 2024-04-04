President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — President Biden wants an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That’s what Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today during a phone call. The call came after an Israeli airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers earlier this week.

He also called the recent airstrikes “unacceptable.” Biden said it’s essential to stabilize the humanitarian situation, and he urged the Prime Minister to conclude a deal “to bring the hostages home.”

Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to emphasize that strikes on aid workers and the humanitarian situation in Gaza are unacceptable. Israel must implement steps to address civilian harm and the safety of workers – and work toward a ceasefire to bring hostages home. pic.twitter.com/c7yB0jwq06 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2024

