Guess Who’s Officially Off The Market!

Published on April 8, 2024

Congrats going out to former CNN Host Don Lemon who married his long-time love, Tim Malone!

The two have been a couple for 5 years and became Husband and Husband this past Saturday! Don wanted a traditional wedding, and it was indeed that, as they tied the knot at The Fifth Presbyterian Church in New York City.

