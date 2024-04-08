Listen Live
Trending
Entertainment

No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Sundance Film Festival - The Big Conversation 2

Source: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for his guilty verdict in his assault and harassment trial.

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

Jonathan along with his attorney and girlfriend Meagan Good, were in court Monday as a Judge sentenced him to a one-year intervention program. The intervention includes 12 months of counseling, with one session per week over the course of 52 weeks. The D.A.’s office did say if Jonathan doesn’t comply with the conditions, he could face time behind bars.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
2023 Sundance Film Festival - The Big Conversation 2
Entertainment

No Jail Time But Intervention Instead!

News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

March XMG Music Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to Chris Brown!

Ohio

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close