He Showed Up and Showed Out At Coachella!

Over the weekend, Will Smith surprised everyone with a performance at this years’ Coachella! Will represented with a MIB performance alongside J. Balvin!
Will’s performance is right on time, as he’s getting ready for the release of Bad Boys 4, in theatres June 7th.
