Listen Live
Trending
Entertainment

He Showed Up and Showed Out At Coachella!

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Will Smith Bucket List Facebook Watch Shows

Source: Courtesy/Facebook Watch / Courtesy Facebook Watch

Over the weekend, Will Smith surprised everyone with a performance at this years’ Coachella! Will represented with a MIB performance alongside J. Balvin!

Will’s performance is right on time, as he’s getting ready for the release of Bad Boys 4, in theatres June 7th.

 

 

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Will Smith Class of '88 podcast son Jaden Fresh Prince rap hip-hop
Entertainment

He Showed Up and Showed Out At Coachella!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

March XMG Music Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to Chris Brown!

Freddie Jackson Performs On SiriusXM's The Groove Channel
Entertainment

Freddie Jackson Explains His Drastic Weight Loss!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close