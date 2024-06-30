Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Nike Teases The Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High’s Return

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High

Source: @wutangclan / Nike Sportswear

With sneaker companies dropping so many retros, a criticism is that the novelty of an OG shoe’s rarity and the feelings they evoke are now being lost. One shoe that has managed to duck the re-release treatment for years, and thus had its legend only exponentially grow is the famed Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunk.

Well, the black and yellow basketball shoe is finally getting the retro treatment. On Sunday, June 30, the official Wu-Tang Clan Instagram account (and Nike Sportwear’s) teased the return of the ultra grail-level sneaker with the caption “BZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ” and a shoe covered in bees. Originally released in 1999, the Wu-Tang x Dunk High LE was gifted strictly to friends and family of the Staten Island Hip-Hop group. The shoe is a high top Nike Dunk in a yellow and black colorway (release sneakers consider it the “Iowa” colorway), with the familiar Wu-Tang Clan logo on the heel.

Word is only about 100 pairs of the sneaker were ever created. Finding a deadstock pair has become increasingly rare, and pricey—for example, an alleged deadstock promo sample is going for a smooth $45,000 on eBay right now.

The retro will cost less coin, but depending on how many Nike decides to actually manufacture, you can bet the aftermarket price will skyrocket since resellers and bots will be itching to get their hands on as many pairs as possible to cash out. Meanwhile, sneaker civilians will pray for the best via raffles and quick fingers, and strong wi-fi, on drop day.

No word on a proper release date, yet (and surely it will be sometime in the Fall), but I need two pairs, at least.

Nike Teases The Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High’s Return  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Politics

What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

Work

Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles

us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Entertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close