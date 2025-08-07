WNBA Players Face Misogynistic Harassment As Sex Toys Thrown On Court

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

The WNBA is facing an alarming trend of misogynistic harassment, as a series of incidents involving fans throwing sex toys onto the court has sparked outrage across the league. Read more about how WNBA players are treated differently than their male counterparts in the NBA.

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday (August 5) night during a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. According to reports from CNN, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was struck on the leg by a green sex toy mid-game.

This marked the third such incident in a week, reflecting a disturbing pattern of disrespect toward professional women athletes. Despite Cunningham’s prior plea on social media for spectators to stop throwing inappropriate objects, the behavior persisted.

“No way that thing actually hit me. I knew I shouldn’t have tweeted that,” she wrote in disbelief on Instagram following the game.

The match was briefly paused as Sparks guard Kelsey Plum kicked the object off the court. Fans in the arena pointed toward the likely culprit as boos echoed throughout the venue. The Sparks released a statement condemning the act, emphasizing that fan conduct that endangers player safety will not be tolerated. Arena security responded swiftly, and efforts are underway to identify the individual responsible.

“This behavior is dumb, stupid, and dangerous,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said post-game. “Players’ safety is No. 1. Respect the game.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated event. Just days earlier, a similar object was thrown at Wintrust Arena in Chicago during the Valkyries vs. Sky matchup. Before that, another landed on the court during a Valkyries and Dream game in Atlanta. In that case, the individual was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

The WNBA has issued a strong response, promising immediate ejections, minimum one-year bans, and potential prosecution for any fan involved in such actions.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority,” a league spokesperson told CNN. “Any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will face consequences.”

These incidents underline a broader issue. Women athletes are faced with an ongoing struggle with misogyny, both on and off the court. While the WNBA has seen a surge in popularity and record-breaking attendance, these acts serve as a sobering reminder that respect and safety for women in sports (and in life) are far from guaranteed. As players continue to perform at the highest level, it’s time for fans to meet them with the dignity they deserve.

